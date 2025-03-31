‘Hands Off’ anti-Trump protests are planned for April 5 in Philly and beyond

Nationwide protests are planned for Saturday, April 5, against President Donald Trump and his administration.

The protests, which have been dubbed “Hands Off! A National Day of Action,” are centered around the White House’s recent policy stances on topics ranging from health care and immigration to education and the environment.

Advertisement

“Donald Trump and Elon Musk think this country belongs to them,” organizers said. “They’re taking everything they can get their hands on … and daring the world to stop them. The time to act is now.”

The series of protests are being organized and sponsored by a coalition of grassroots advocacy organizations and progressive groups and nonprofits.

Here’s what we know so far.

What is the Hands Off! protest?

The Hands Off! protests are being described as a nationwide mobilization effort against Trump, his administration, and his policies.

The name comes from a call for Trump and the White House to keep their “hands off” fundamental rights the president’s critics say are jeopardized by his recent actions, calling it “the most brazen power grab in modern history.”

Organizers are pointing to Trump-driven policies including (but not limited to) closing Social Security offices, firing federal employees, stripping Medicaid services, derailing the Department of Education, cracking down on migration, and rolling back DEI policies as some of the driving factors for the day of protest.

“Trump, [Elon] Musk, and their billionaire cronies are orchestrating an all-out assault on our government, our economy, and our basic rights,” organizers said in a statement. “They’re handing over our tax dollars, our public services, and our democracy to the ultrarich. If we don’t fight now, there won’t be anything left to save.”

Who is organizing the protests?

Several organizers are taking credit for the “Hands Off!” protests, including Indivisible, MoveOn, and the 50501 Movement.

Indivisible is a progressive organization that launched in 2016 after Trump was elected to his first term as president. MoveOn is a progressive public policy advocacy group that’s been around since the late 1990s. They are known for their email mobilization campaigns and are considered one of the largest grassroots campaigning communities.

The event has also listed dozens of progressive partner organizations on its website, ranging from the League of Women Voters and Greenpeace to the Human Rights Campaign.

What is the 50501 Movement?

The 50501 Movement stands for “50 protests. 50 states. 1 movement.”

The group came together on Reddit, as people began discussing mobilizing and protesting against Trump, Musk, and the administration’s policies. Word circulated across social media until the group’s first protest, which took place on Feb. 5 and involved demonstrations outside of state capitol buildings and city halls.

It’s also the group responsible for the series of “No Kings on Presidents Day” protests that took place nationwide in February, including in Philadelphia.

» READ MORE: What we know about the 50501 Movement

“The current administration has clarified that it cares more about profit than people. We as a collective refuse to stand by as they continue to undermine the dignity of our communities,” 50501 said in a statement. “We are not just numbers or consumers. We are the People. We reject fascism. We reject the oligarchy. We reject the idea that any person’s worth is less than another’s.”

Today, the 50501 Movement subreddit has over 240,000 followers.

Where and when are ‘Hands Off!’ protests happening?

Hundreds of “Hands Off!” protests are organized to take place on April 5 across all 50 states.

In Pennsylvania, about 50 protests, rallies, and related events are planned across the state including an event in Potter County, a rally for rural Pennsylvania in Saint Marys, and another in Wilkes-Barre.

In Philadelphia, the main protest will take place at City Hall from noon to 3 p.m. There’s also a pre-rally kickoff event at the nearby Philly Bagels ahead of the main event.

How can I find out about protests in my area?

The 50501 Movement has a map of Saturday’s and future events listed on its website.

The group is also posting about new developments and events on its Instagram page.