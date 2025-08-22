This delicious Pennsylvania-based potato chip was the star of a New York political bribery scandal

It was the green and white potato chip bag seen nationwide.

A close adviser to New York Mayor Eric Adams was suspended from the incumbent’s reelection campaign after handing a journalist a potato chip bag stuffed with cash. Now the snack company itself is weighing in.

Nonprofit New York City news outlet The City reported Wednesday evening that Winnie Greco handed the paper’s City Hall reporter over $100 disguised within the snack. The evidence at hand was a personal-sized green and white Herr’s potato chip bag — the sour cream & onion ripple variety.

The City reported its findings to the New York Department of Investigation. Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn began investigating and working with The City’s lawyers.

Quickly, the quirky scandal made headlines — inciting memes and queries about the best snacks for bribery.

And it wasn’t lost on Pennsylvanians that the bribery snack of choice was none other than one Herr’s potato chips — based out of Nottingham in Chester County.

The Inquirer reached out to Herr’s for comment about Greco’s chip of choice.

“We were surprised to see Herr’s chips mentioned in recent reports,” said Herr Foods Vice President of Marketing Bob Clark. “While we can’t speak to the details of the story, we can confirm that our Sour Cream & Onion flavor is money.”

Here’s what else you need to know about Herr’s chips and the Adams news.

Who is Winnie Greco?

Greco is a former City Hall aide and longtime adviser to Mayor Adams. She served in the Adams administration as the director of Asian affairs.

Past fundraising events she organized are part of an ongoing investigation by the Brooklyn U.S. Attorney’s office for using straw donors.

What did Winnie Greco do with the Herr’s potato chips?

According to The City, Greco saw the news outlet’s reporter, Katie Honan at a campaign event in Harlem and asked her to meet.

The two chatted at a nearby Whole Foods, where Greco handed Honan the open bag of Herr’s chips. Honan turned down the offering, assuming Greco was sharing her food. But the Adams’ aide insisted and left Honan with the bag.

Later, Honan discovered a red envelope inside the chip bag, stuffed with “at least one $100 bill and several $20 bills.”

Honan attempted to return the money to Greco and reported the incident to her editors, who called the Department of Investigation.

What did Greco say about the incident?

Greco, who is Chinese, called the interaction a “mistake” and insisted it was a cultural gesture. She pleaded with The City news to forget it ever happened and not to write about it.

Her attorney, Steve Brill, told the New York Times that Greco’s intent was “purely innocent.”

What has Eric Adams said about the incident?

Adams campaign spokesperson Todd Shapiro told The City that the mayor’s office was unaware of Greco’s actions.

“We are shocked by these reports,” he said. “Winnie Greco holds no position in this campaign and has been suspended from all volunteer campaign-related activities.”

Are there more red envelope incidents?

The New York Times said its reporters have witnessed other Adams supporters handing out red envelopes containing cash to Chinese-language news organizations in the past.

Steven Tin, the director of Better Chinatown USA, told the Times that the payments are a common practice in Chinese culture to thank media outlets for attending events.

He said the practice was considered a “courtesy” and was not to ensure coverage. Journalists are not allowed to accept bribes because it compromises their journalistic objectivity and ethics. Tin told the Times this week that he had not discussed with the Adams campaign if the cash handed out at events would be reimbursed.

When approached by the Times, Shapiro with the Adams campaign said the handouts were not a campaign directive, unauthorized, and will not be reimbursed.