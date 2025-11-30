An early morning shooting temporarily shut down part of I-95 in Philadelphia
The shooting occurred around 7 a.m. Sunday, in the northbound lanes, police said.
State police are investigating an early morning shooting on Interstate 95 that left one person wounded, and partially shut down traffic for several hours.
The shooting occurred around 7 a.m. Sunday, in the northbound lanes of the highway approaching the Cottman Avenue exit, a Pennsylvania State Police spokesperson said.
The victim sustained a non-life-threatening injury to the shoulder. The suspected shooter was taken into custody , police said.
Portions of I-95 northbound remained closed until just before noon Sunday, the spokesperson said, while investigators gathered evidence from the crime scene.
Police have yet to release a motive or the charges in the incident. The identities of the victim and alleged shooter were not immediately available.