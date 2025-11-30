An early morning shooting temporarily shut down part of I-95 in Philadelphia

State police are investigating an early morning shooting on Interstate 95 that left one person wounded, and partially shut down traffic for several hours.

The shooting occurred around 7 a.m. Sunday, in the northbound lanes of the highway approaching the Cottman Avenue exit, a Pennsylvania State Police spokesperson said.

The victim sustained a non-life-threatening injury to the shoulder. The suspected shooter was taken into custody , police said.

Portions of I-95 northbound remained closed until just before noon Sunday, the spokesperson said, while investigators gathered evidence from the crime scene.

Police have yet to release a motive or the charges in the incident. The identities of the victim and alleged shooter were not immediately available.