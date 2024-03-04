Jason Kelce kept lacing Taylor Swift lyrics into his retirement announcement and the Swifties are unwell

Maybe it was a nod to his newest set of fans. Maybe it was pure coincidence? But Taylor Swift fans are convinced Jason Kelce’s tearful retirement speech was stacked with Swiftie-related Easter eggs just for them.

During the heartfelt announcement Monday afternoon, Kelce included two phrases that are also titles to Swift songs: “All Too Well” and “Wildest Dreams.”

He’s also retiring after his 13th season — Swift’s famously lucky number.

One NFL reporter even suggested that Kelce made eye contact with his brother Travis, who attended the news conference alongside the rest of the Kelce family, when he said “all too well.”

In the recent months since Travis and Swift’s relationship went public, the Kelce brothers have welcomed a surge of new fans into their corner.

When the Eagles’ season ended and Jason Kelce suggested to his teammates that retirement was looming, Swifties rushed to make fan edits, placing the lineman’s highlight reels and interview footage over Swift’s song, “Long Live.”

Swift, who is wrapping up the Singapore leg of her international Eras Tour, was not in attendance.

So how long until this new speech is turned into a fan edit? We’re betting the fans will be quick.