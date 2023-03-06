Skip to content
Jason Kelce updates: News conference details, Travis Kelce in Philly

Jason Kelce is expected to announce a decision about his future with the Eagles.

Eagles center Jason Kelce is set to announce whether he'll retire to the team or return for one more season.
  1. Eagles All-Pro Jason Kelce will announce whether he will return to the team at a 1 p.m. news conference.

  2. After the Eagles' season ended, Kelce told teammates he planned to retire, but he told reporters he had yet to make a final decision.

  3. Kelce met with executives at all the major TV networks and Amazon about potential NFL broadcasting jobs if he did retire.

  4. "Perfect for the city": Kelce was a long shot for NFL stardom, but his Eagles career has him squarely on a Hall of Fame trajectory.

  5. In non-Kelce news, here are five Eagles takeaways from the NFL combine.

Mar. 6, 9:20 a.m. ET
Jason Kelce to announce future with Eagles

Center Jason Kelce will hold a news conference Monday afternoon to address his future, he announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday morning.

The Eagles confirmed that the news conference will be held at the NovaCare Complex at 1 p.m.

5 hours ago
If Jason Kelce retires, Cam Jurgens waiting on deck

The Eagles have been planning for Jason Kelce’s retirement from a team-building perspective since last offseason.

General manager Howie Roseman selected offensive lineman Cam Jurgens in the second round, No. 51 overall of the 2022 draft out of Nebraska as the heir apparent to Kelce.

5 hours ago
Travis Kelce in Philly ahead of brother's announcement

Whatever Jason Kelce says today, it looks like his brother’s in town for support.

Celebrity barber Willis Orengo posted photos of himself and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce together on Instagram on Sunday.

6 hours ago
With free agency looming, Kelce's decision will be timely for the Eagles

6 hours ago
Jason Kelce's future could be on TV as an NFL broadcaster

While in Las Vegas last month ahead of the Super Bowl, Eagles center Jason Kelce met with executives at ESPN about a possible future broadcasting role, according to network sources. Talks were “very preliminary,” sources said, focused on a “big picture” look at the future.

Kelce also met with executives at Amazon, CBS, and Fox for similar talks.

6 hours ago
Upcoming 2024 offseason dates for the Eagles

  1. March 5: Deadline to designate franchise or transition players

  2. March 13 (prior to 4 p.m. Eastern): All NFL teams must be under the 2024 salary cap

  3. March 13: Free agency begins at 4 p.m. Eastern

  4. March 24 to 27: Annual League Meeting, Orlando, Fla.

  5. April 19: Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets

  6. April 25 to 27: NFL Draft, Detroit

– Rob Tornoe