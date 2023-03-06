Jason Kelce updates: News conference details, Travis Kelce in Philly
Jason Kelce is expected to announce a decision about his future with the Eagles.
Eagles All-Pro Jason Kelce will announce whether he will return to the team at a 1 p.m. news conference.
After the Eagles' season ended, Kelce told teammates he planned to retire, but he told reporters he had yet to make a final decision.
Kelce met with executives at all the major TV networks and Amazon about potential NFL broadcasting jobs if he did retire.
"Perfect for the city": Kelce was a long shot for NFL stardom, but his Eagles career has him squarely on a Hall of Fame trajectory.
In non-Kelce news, here are five Eagles takeaways from the NFL combine.
Jason Kelce to announce future with Eagles
Center Jason Kelce will hold a news conference Monday afternoon to address his future, he announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday morning.
The Eagles confirmed that the news conference will be held at the NovaCare Complex at 1 p.m.
If Jason Kelce retires, Cam Jurgens waiting on deck
The Eagles have been planning for Jason Kelce’s retirement from a team-building perspective since last offseason.
General manager Howie Roseman selected offensive lineman Cam Jurgens in the second round, No. 51 overall of the 2022 draft out of Nebraska as the heir apparent to Kelce.
Travis Kelce in Philly ahead of brother's announcement
Whatever Jason Kelce says today, it looks like his brother’s in town for support.
Celebrity barber Willis Orengo posted photos of himself and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce together on Instagram on Sunday.
With free agency looming, Kelce's decision will be timely for the Eagles
Jason Kelce's future could be on TV as an NFL broadcaster
While in Las Vegas last month ahead of the Super Bowl, Eagles center Jason Kelce met with executives at ESPN about a possible future broadcasting role, according to network sources. Talks were “very preliminary,” sources said, focused on a “big picture” look at the future.
Kelce also met with executives at Amazon, CBS, and Fox for similar talks.
Upcoming 2024 offseason dates for the Eagles
March 5: Deadline to designate franchise or transition players
March 13 (prior to 4 p.m. Eastern): All NFL teams must be under the 2024 salary cap
March 13: Free agency begins at 4 p.m. Eastern
March 24 to 27: Annual League Meeting, Orlando, Fla.
April 19: Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets
April 25 to 27: NFL Draft, Detroit
– Rob Tornoe