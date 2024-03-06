Are you eligible for the $145 million Kia and Hyundai settlement? What to know about applying.

Amy Nieves-Renz shown here with “The Club” a steering wheel device that she uses to safeguard her vehicle, which was stolen in 2022. The police told her it was the result of the TikTok trend. Read more Jessica Griffin / Staff Photographer

The car companies have distributed wheel locks and anti-theft software to help quell the thefts, but distribution was inconsistent.

Now, Seattle-based law firm Hagens Berman announced this week a $145 million settlement and said car owners who are impacted will be notified this month.

Today, Nieves-Renz still feels disenchanted by the process and like Kia and Hyundai haven’t been held responsible.

“We got an email about the lawsuit but it doesn’t sound like it’s worth spending the time to engage in it,” she said Wednesday. “[It’s] a lot of effort for a really small potential payment.”

She added, “It’s just frustrating, the trade-in value of the car went down by half over the last year so it’s not even worth trading it in to switch to any brand other than Kia or Hyundai.”

When was the class-action lawsuit against Kia and Hyundai filed?

While many states and some individuals filed their own lawsuits against the automotive manufacturers, the class-action lawsuit was filed in September.

How much did Kia and Hyundai settle for?

The U.S. District Court for the Central District of California granted preliminary approval for a $145 settlement. The court still has to grant final approval before payments start being sent out.

Who’s eligible to receive money from the Kia and Hyundai lawsuit settlement?

Those who bought or leased a Kia or Hyundai manufactured between 2011 and 2022 and then had their car stolen may be eligible. The suit is expected to cover about 9 million vehicles, according to USA Today.

How much will the payments be?

It’s hard to know until the court approves a final settlement and the deadline is reached for eligible recipients to apply. As it stands now, the law firm says compensation for total loss of vehicles could be up to $6,125. Compensation could reach up to $3,375 for damage to vehicles and personal property. Expenses like car rentals, transportation costs, and towing costs could also be reimbursed.

How do I apply to receive money from the Kia and Hyundai lawsuit settlement?

Eligible car owners should receive notification this month. If you believe you’re eligible and have not received correspondence, you can check Hyundai and Kia’s settlement websites. There, you can confirm and make a settlement claim or review if you’re entitled to software upgrades or other reimbursements. The deadline to submit a claim to receive settlement funds is Jan. 11, 2025, according to the law firm’s website.

How soon will people get money from the Kia and Hyundai lawsuit settlement?

The court still has to grant final approval before payments start being sent. That hearing is scheduled for July 15. If there are any appeals, it could delay the process.