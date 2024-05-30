Donald Trump is found guilty of all counts in hush-money trial; becomes first former president convicted of felony charges
Trump will find out his sentence on July 11, just days before he officially becomes the Republican nominee for president.
Former president Donald Trump was convicted of all counts in his hush-money trial.
New York jurors found Trump guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records, making him the first former president to be convicted of felony crimes.
Sentencing is scheduled for July 11.
Trump is running for president again this year and is the presumptive Republican nominee. He can still run for office. Here are some answers to what happens next.
Trump’s conviction makes him the first former president and first major-party presidential candidate to be convicted of felony crimes.
Could Trump pardon himself if he wins in November?
No. Presidents can only issue pardons for those who have committed federal offenses. The charges of which he was convicted Thursday are New York state crimes.
The same is true should a jury find him guilty of the state charges in his Georgia election interference case.
What Trump's guilty verdict means for his election chances
Polling has indicated a guilty verdict could erode some support for President Donald Trump.
A March Politico and Ipsos survey found that a conviction could cost Trump more than one-third of independents. A February NBC News poll showed that a conviction in the New York trial could trigger a big swing from 18- to 34-year-old voters from Trump to Biden. And an ABC News/Ipsos survey from late April found that 20% of Trump supporters polled would “either reconsider their support (16%) or withdraw it (4%)” if he’s convicted.
Biden's campaign responds to Trump's conviction
President Joe Biden's campaign responded to Trump's conviction Thursday saying the threat he poses to Democracy is unchanged by the court decision.
“Donald Trump has always mistakenly believed he would never face consequences for breaking the law for his own personal gain," Biden-Harris 2024 Communications Director Michael Tyler said. "But today’s verdict does not change the fact that the American people face a simple reality. There is still only one way to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office: at the ballot box. Convicted felon or not, Trump will be the Republican nominee for president."
Trump rails against trial after jury finds him guilty
Former President Donald Trump baselessly called his trial “rigged” and “disgraceful” after a jury found him guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records.
“We didn’t do a thing wrong. I’m a very innocent man,” Trump claimed outside a Manhattan courtroom.
Trump free on bail, sentencing scheduled for July
Trump has been free on bail throughout the trial and will remain so until at least his sentencing on July 11.
That date falls four days before he the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, where he is expected to accept his party’s presidential nomination.
Will Trump go to prison?
While it’s possible Trump could be sent to prison for up to four years in prison for each of the 34 counts of which he was convicted, legal experts say it’s unlikely Merchan will sentence the former president to time behind bars.
In weighing that decision, the judge must consider several factors including Trump’s age, 77, and his lack of previous convictions — not to mention the logistical and security complications of potentially imprisoning a former head of state (who enjoys lifetime protection by the Secret Service) and a current candidate for president.
Trump sat 'stone-faced' as jury found him guilty
Donald Trump sat stone-faced in court, looking down as the jury found him guilty on all counts in New York hush-money trial.
Trump waits for the jury's verdict
Donald Trump is now sitting in the courtroom with his arms folded across his chest as he awaits the reading of the verdict in his hush money trial.
Jury says it has reached a verdict
The jury in Donald Trump’s hush money trial has reached a verdict, signaling a highly anticipated culmination of the first criminal case against a former American president.
The verdict from the 12-person jury is expected to be delivered soon in the Manhattan courtroom where prosecutors spent weeks presenting allegations that Trump participated in a hush money scheme aimed at suppressing stories he feared could be harmful to his 2016 presidential campaign.
2024 election schedule: Debates, conventions, and more
Between now and Election Day on Nov. 5, there is a packed political calendar filled with debates, political conventions, and even a primary or two.
Here what the calendar looks like:
June 4: Primary elections in New Jersey, the District of Columbia, and three other states.
June 27: First presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, hosted by CNN.
July 15 to 18: Republican National Convention, Milwaukee, Wisc.
August 19 to 22: Democratic National Convention, Chicago.
September 10: Second presidential debate between Biden and Trump, hosted by ABC.
November 5: Election Day
Donald Trump still faces three more criminal cases
Former President Donald Trump still faces three more cases, but for various reasons none are expected to go to trial ahead of his 2024 election rematch against President Joe Biden.
Trump was also ordered to pay $454 million after a judge found him and his company liable during a civil trial for falsifying business records, conspiracy to commit insurance fraud, and issuing false financial statements.