As Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment trial turns to his defense Friday, his lawyers have tightened their presentation and say they could finish in only three or four hours of their allotted 16.
Bruce L. Castor Jr.’s time at the podium is likely to be shorter still, the former president’s attorneys and advisers said.
Castor will address the Senate again on Friday, after his rambling, widely-panned opening speech left GOP senators confused, reportedly enraged Trump, and sparked speculation that the former Montgomery County district attorney might be benched going forward.
But tensions among Trump, his political advisers, and his largely Philadelphia-based defense team — which also includes area lawyers Michael T. van der Veen, William J. Brennan, and Julianne Bateman — have been fraught in the two days since, according to sources close to the team.
As late as Thursday evening, the attorneys were still readjusting and trimming elements of their case, and weighing decisions with the former president on who would deliver it in front of the Senate, the sources said.
ABC News reported that Trump was still insisting that Castor take on a reduced role.
But by Friday, Trump spokesman Jason Miller sought to project confidence and called the defense’s turn to make its case an opportunity for “redemption” for Castor.
“I think President Trump is going to get the absolute best defense today,” Miller told right-wing cable channel Newsmax.
He predicted Castor would be “crisper” and “tighter” Friday than he was in his first address to the Senate Tuesday — a meandering, 50-minute monologue woven through with digressive recitations of Greek history, reminisces about his time as a suburban Philadelphia prosecutor, and compliments for the Democratic House impeachment managers’ case.
Castor has since maintained that that his folksy, rambling approach was “by design” — an attempt to shift the conversation from the Democrats’ presentation to himself.
Still, on his way into the Senate chamber Thursday, Castor told reporters that he was the one considering ceding the spotlight to his lead cocounsel on the case, Atlanta attorney David Schoen.
For his part, Schoen said Castor had been “unfairly maligned.”
“He’s a lawyer with a long 35 years of experience or so,” Schoen said. “Let’s just see how this thing plays out.”
Trump’s lawyers are aiming to rebut the case that the nine impeachment managers, including Rep. Madeleine Dean (D., Pa.), have laid out over the past two days linking Trump to the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.
They are expected to argue the former president, in his remarks at a rally that preceded the attack, did not specifically encourage violent action, and that his speech was protected by the First Amendment.
House managers sought to preempt that argument Thursday with liberal use of video of Trump’s inciting rhetoric at rallies in the past.
Advisers and attorneys said the defense team will head into Friday with videos of its own — of Democrats using fiery language amid the racial injustice protests that roiled the country last year. They plan to argue that the president’s words Jan. 6 were no more dangerous.
It’s also likely that the team will revisit the question of whether it is constitutional to try Trump after he has left office, they said.
The Senate previously considered that matter with a 56-44 vote to allow the trial to proceed. But several Republican senators have cited the question of constitutionality in explaining their reservations in voting to convict.
Democrats need 17 Republicans to vote with them to secure a conviction, and so far few have signaled their openness to doing so.
Senators will have an opportunity to question Trump’s lawyers and the House impeachment managers after Friday’s presentation with a final vote on conviction possible as soon as Saturday.
This is a developing story and will be updated.