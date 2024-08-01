Who is Marc Fogel? Here’s what to know about the imprisoned school teacher with Pennsylvania ties.

News that American journalist Evan Gershkovich and U.S. Marine Paul Whelan were part of a major multi-country prisoner swap involving two dozen adults in seven different countries has sparked a push among Pennsylvania lawmakers for school teacher Marc Fogel to be included in negotiations.

In a statement, a bipartisan group of Pennsylvania senators and representatives called for Fogel’s return.

Fogel has been imprisoned in Russia for three years and will not be released as part of the ongoing swap, reports say.

Here’s what to know about Fogel.

Who is Marc Fogel?

Marc and Jane Fogel are seen in a photograph attending a family member's 2017 wedding in Pennsylvania. Read more Jeff Swensen / The Washington Post

Marc Fogel is a school teacher who originally hails from Butler County, Pa., and most recently lived in Oakmont with his wife, Jane Fogel.

He’s a longtime educator who attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania and taught history in international schools across Colombia, Malaysia, Oman, and Venezuela. He turned 63 on Sunday while imprisoned, public records show.

Fogel has been living and working in Russia since 2012. He’s a former U.S. Embassy employee in Moscow. At the time of his arrest, he was teaching at the Anglo-American School of Moscow.

Personal accounts refer to Fogel as a personable, athletic, and sometimes silly man with a strong “wanderlust” for traveling and adventures, the Washington Post reports.

Why was Marc Fogel detained?

In August 2021, Russian airport security detained Fogel at the Moscow Sheremetyevo airport for carrying 17 grams — or less than half an ounce — of marijuana in his luggage. Fogel said he was prescribed the marijuana to help with chronic pain from a back injury.

How long has Marc Fogel been imprisoned?

Fogel has been imprisoned for about three years. After being taken into custody at the airport stop, he was convicted of drug smuggling and drug possession in June 2022 and is now serving a 14-year sentence.

Is Marc Fogel being released in the prisoner swap?

As of publication time, Fogel is not part of the major prisoner swap that includes journalist Evan Gershkovich and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, according to ABC.

Fogel, who has had limited opportunities to speak with the media, said in an interview last year that he was aware of Gershkovich’s and Whelan’s arrests. He also noted the parallels between his charges and those against WNBA star Brittney Griner, who was arrested a year after Fogel for the same crime and released within a year.

“That hurt,” Marc Fogel wrote in a letter his wife shared with the Washington Post referencing Griner’s exchange. “Teachers are at least as important as bballers.”

What does ‘wrongfully detained’ mean?

What separates Gershkovich, Whelan, and Griner from Fogel’s experience so far is that they were classified by the U.S. government as “wrongfully detained,” a mechanism that gives people imprisoned with that designation more support from U.S. officials.

In June, Fogel’s mother, Malphine Fogel, 95, filed a lawsuit against Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the United States Department of State, claiming that her son had been deprived of necessary assistance by failing to classify Fogel as “wrongfully detained.”

Malphine Fogel’s legal team argued that by being designated as “wrongfully detained,” like Griner and others in similar positions, Marc Fogel and his family would fall into protections provided by the Levinson Act, which gives assistance to U.S. natives taken hostage or unlawfully detained abroad.

The lawsuit also said the secretary of state failed to disclose a valid reason for not giving Fogel the designation.

The State Department has declined to comment on Fogel’s case, citing privacy.

Politicians pushing for Marc Fogel’s release

Sen. Bob Casey speaks during a rally on Monday, July 1, 2024 in Scranton, Pa. Read more Jose F. Moreno / Staff Photographer

U.S. Sens. Bob Casey and John Fetterman and U.S. Reps. Mike Kelly, Chris Deluzio and Guy Reschenthaler released a statement about Fogel on Thursday:

“As news of a potential prisoner exchange is being reported, we urge that any swap include Pennsylvania’s Marc Fogel, along with Paul Whelan and Evan Gershkovich,” the lawmakers said. “Marc is a Pennsylvania teacher with severe health issues who has been unjustly imprisoned in a Russian prison for three years, and as the congressional members who represent Marc and his family, we have been pushing to bring Marc home as quickly as possible. As negotiations are ongoing with the Russian Federation, we respectfully request that any potential prisoner swap include Marc Fogel.”

Earlier this year, the U.S. Senate also approved a resolution pushing for Fogel’s release.