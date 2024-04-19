Actor Maulik Pancholy speaks out for first time after Pennsylvania school district cancels his anti-bullying assembly

Actor and author Maulik Pancholy is speaking out for the first time after Cumberland Valley school board members voted to cancel his anti-bullying assembly at a Pennsylvania middle school.

Earlier this week, Cumberland Valley school board members nixed Pancholy’s scheduled appearance, citing concerns about his activism and “lifestyle.” Pancholy is openly gay and came out in 2013. His books center on two Indian American children who are gay. On his website, Pancholy lists several “activist” initiatives he’s led, mostly focused on combating bullying of Asian Americans, Pacific Islanders and the LGBTQ+ community.

“When I visit schools, my ‘activism’ is to let all young people know that they’re seen,” Pancholy said in a statement he shared on Instagram. “That’s the power of books. they build empathy. I wonder why a school board is so afraid of that?”

Pancholy said that he first heard about the school board’s decision to cancel his appearance via social media.

The Mountain View Middle School assembly in Cumberland County was set to take place on May 22 and was going to focus on anti-bullying. Pancholy — best known for his roles in 30 Rock and Phineas & Ferb — has conducted similar guest talks at other schools across the country.

But Cumberland Valley school board members — including a local chapter member of the right-wing activist group Moms For Liberty — unanimously voted Monday to cancel the event, adding they didn’t know what Pancholy’s talk would be about and worried it could be overtly political.

Critics say the move to block Pancholy’s appearance was homophobic and have launched a petition to reinstate the event. The decision has since been condemned by Act to Change, the nonprofit Pancholy founded to counter bullying targeting Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

“We condemn any actions that seek to silence or marginalize voices advocating for a safer and just world where all youth can thrive exactly as they are,” the group said in a statement. “We urge the Cumberland Valley School District school board to reconsider their decision and reinstate the event.”

Since launching late Monday, the Change.org petition to reinstate Pancholy’s talk at the middle school has collected more than 6,800 signatures.

“It’s been incredibly moving to see the outpouring of solidarity, love, and support from the community at Mountain View Middle School,” Pancholy said. “To see the petitions that you’ve started; to hear from former and current students and faculty; to see the courage on display, particularly from young people.”

He added, “I hope that every single student at MVMS is receiving that message of support and love. That you know that regardless of who you are, you belong.”