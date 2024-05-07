The real star of the Met Gala red carpet? eBay.

Per usual, there were many a dazzling celebrity in jaw-dropping fits at Monday night’s Met Gala, known as “fashion’s biggest night out.” But the brand that perhaps got mentioned the most wasn’t a designer at all: It was eBay.

Throughout Vogue’s livestreamed coverage of the Met Gala red carpet, several celebrities name-dropped the e-commerce as the source of their “upcycled” accessories. At one point, red carpet host La La Anthony mentioned that her jewelry came from eBay.

It’s safe to say, the very rich celebrities and fashion designers — with endless items at their beck and call — did not experience a sudden urge to get into a bidding war for a specific vintage necklace. In reality, this year’s Vogue Met Gala livestream was presented by eBay and Porsche, according to the magazine (though no red carpet appearances mentioned rolling up in a Panamera).

Advertisement

The eBay mentions also appeared to coordinate with a new ad campaign between eBay and Vogue, whose editor-in-chief Anna Wintour has chaired or cochaired the event for years.

The new campaign stars actress and model Madelyn Cline and promotes wearing “pre-loved items.” The ad, which ran repeatedly throughout Vogue’s livestream, leads viewers to a link to eBay’s luxury item page: eBay.com/ShopFashion.

Cline also shouted out eBay during her red carpet interview, mentioning that she was wearing a mini Tommy Hilfiger clutch as well as jewelry from eBay

According to the Association of National Advertisers, it’s part of an effort by eBay to engage with Gen Z and turn its marketplace into more of a fashion destination.

Still, viewers said the unsubtle sponcon was jarring.