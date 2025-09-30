‘Unwritten’ singer Natasha Bedingfield assembles ‘Philly Taco’ on the road

Release your inhibition, feel the Whiz on your skin. No one else can taste it for you.

Millennial icon Natasha Bedingfield, the singer-songwriter behind the anthem, “Unwritten,” might just be a Philly girl at heart.

The pop artist, who grew up in England and New Zealand, posted a viral TikTok on Tuesday making her own “Philly Taco,” aka a slice of pizza wrapped around a cheesesteak.

She even used local vernacular: “We’re gonna assemble this jawn,” Bedingfield said before going in for a bite.

Her review was lackluster — “I’m thinking it’s going to be better in Philly” — understandable since she was likely eating it in Connecticut based on her tour schedule.

But soon, soon, Bedingfield will come to discover the wonder that is a local cheesesteak in Philly. She hits South Street — where the Philly Taco was originally made popular — on Wednesday, performing at Theatre of the Living Arts.

On social media, fans are already telling her where to go while she’s in town (many are vying for Angelo’s). Others are asking where she learned the lingo.

“NATASHA, WHO TAUGHT YOU “JAWN”???" one user wrote. The video’s been viewed more than 14,000 times on TikTok since posting.

Bedingfield doesn’t come through Philly often. In 2023 she performed at the Penn State/IFC Panhellenic Dance Marathon (wearing Sixers colors for what it’s worth). Before that, she played Union Transfer in 2019. Still, it seems like it made a lasting impression.

The Inquirer has reached out to Bedingfield’s team for details on her knowledge of Philly cuisine and to find out who, in fact, taught her “jawn.”