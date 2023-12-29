Nearing his goal of reading 100 books, Bethlehem man goes viral on BookTok after teaching himself to read in adulthood

A Bethlehem man wants people to know it’s never too late to learn something new as he nears his New Year’s resolution.

Oliver James taught himself to read in his early 30s after years of skirting by and feeling embarrassed. Now, he’s using his experience to inspire others. His nearly 300,000 followers on TikTok are cheering him on as he nears completing his goal for 2023: reading 100 books.

James, now 35, is on book number 99 and will read his 100th by the new year. It’s part of a goal he set out for himself at the beginning of the year, that quickly spread on social media.

On BookTok — an affectionate nickname for a corner of TikTok focused on all things reading — millions of viewers have celebrated James’ story.

The content creator and now budding motivational speaker shared his story about growing up in a low-income neighborhood in Bethlehem with his followers. He now lives in Orange County, Calif.

He grew up with learning and behavioral disabilities and was confronted with roadblocks in special education — including bullying, fighting, and abuse. By first grade, he was suspended for disobedience. He would eventually bounce from school to school, getting suspended repeatedly. In his twenties, he was in prison for weapons charges.

“I had no guidance to show me what was right and what was wrong,” James — who could not be reached for comment — told the Washington Post. “I was a kid, but I wasn’t being treated like one.”

As James learned to read, his story resonated with followers. His story has been shared by the Today show, the Los Angeles Times, NPR, and more over the years.

“What’s up? I can’t read!” he said in an introductory TikTok. In his videos, he would read while doing push-ups or skating. He’d conduct TikTok lives where he just practiced fundamental skills and read aloud. The literary community embraced him.

“I just wanted to read for a little bit, maybe a couple of people like it, and just go from there,” he told the L.A. Times. “I just wanted to get these things off my chest.”

Librarians and authors praised his efforts. Teachers commented on his improvements. Followers sent book recommendations.

“It feels like I found my purpose,” he told the Post. “I’m finally contributing to the world.”

With the help of his partner, Anne Halkias — whom he initially hid his illiteracy from — James steadily learned the fundamentals and built on them. Now, they read together every evening. Together, the pair look after Halkias’s 10-year-old son and their 1-year-old son. James appreciates being able to read his son bedtime stories now, he told the Post.

“These are things that I never thought I could do,” he said.

Now, as 2023 comes to a close, James approaches his 100th book of the year.

His completed reads this year included The Giving Tree by Shel Silverstein, Charlotte’s Web by E.B. White, and The Diary of a Young Girl by Anne Frank. As noted by the Post, he reads a mix of children’s books and novels. For more challenging books, he’ll listen to audio recordings and follow along.

James told the Post he considers himself to be at a fifth-grade reading level. He’s also building up his career as a motivational speaker, visiting schools and speaking for literacy organizations. Additionally, he’s working on his writing. He hopes to maybe one day publish a book.