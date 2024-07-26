The Olympics Opening Ceremony is a bizarre fever dream that lost the plot and confused viewers

The Olympics Opening Ceremony has a lot going on — and viewers are confused.

Whiplashing from a techno can-can line, to a metal opera number, to sponcon for Louis Vuitton, and a loosely strung-together narrative featuring an Assassin’s Creed-like figure carrying the torch through Paris, viewers watching the televised event voiced steady perplexity toward the ongoing large-scale display.

There was a pastel pink rat, a decapitated Marie Antoinette, a Lady Gaga performance, paintings from the Louvre coming to life, industrial modern dance, the Minions, a rain-soaked pianist, and many, many more chapters in the winding surrealist performance.

On X (formerly Twitter), viewers voiced their uncertainty over the ceremony and what was happening as the segments continued to unfold.

Of course, all these theatrics are taking place as Olympic delegations waved from their boats as they sailed down the nearly 4-mile stretch of the Seine River.

According to the Olympics, the opening ceremony — which is scheduled to last over three hours — was artistically directed by Thomas Jolly, a native of Rouen, Normandy, who’s known for his work in theater. Jolly is also leading the Paralympic Games’ opening ceremony and the two closing ceremonies.

Hosts of the ceremony said Jolly aimed to “lean into the clichés about France” with the elaborate opening number.

Jolly was tasked to tell the story of France, its people, their history, and essence in a way that stays with audiences, the Associated Press reported.