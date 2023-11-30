Oscars 2024 is airing earlier than ever, followed by ‘Abbott Elementary’

All eyes are on Abbott.

ABC announced Thursday that 2024 Academy Awards ceremony will air live at an earlier timeslot than ever before, starting at 7 p.m.

The show will be immediately followed by Abbott Elementary, a prime slot in the television industry. As noted by Deadline, American Idol followed last year’s broadcast.

The 2024 ceremony will occur on Sunday, March 10, about a month into Abbott’s third season. The show is one of the dozens of TV shows that had schedules impacted by the actors’ and writers’ strikes. Abbott Elementary will return for its new season on Wednesday, Feb. 7.

The show’s special Sunday airing is scheduled to take place at 10:30 p.m. — though awards shows, particularly The Oscars, are notorious for running late. If that happens, the start time will be pushed as needed.

As previously announced, Jimmy Kimmel will return as the ceremony’s host for the fourth time.