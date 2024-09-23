Digital passport renewal option now available for U.S. travelers

In an effort to bring the federal government into the digital age, the U.S. Department of State has launched an online passport renewal system.

As of Sept. 18, U.S. citizens can renew and pay for their passports online, eliminating the need for in-person or mail-in renewals. The new system is part of a broader push to modernize public services, in line with a 2021 executive order from President Joe Biden aimed at improving customer experience and rebuilding trust in government.

“Our online passport renewal system is an important example of how the Department is modernizing government services for the benefit of Americans and delivering on President Joe Biden’s Executive Order,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

The executive order, issued in 2021 and dubbed Transforming Federal Customer Experience and Service Delivery to Rebuild Trust in Government, calls for modernizing public services and customer support. A few key initiatives include developing a single, integrated online platform for Veterans Affairs, improving online tax payments, and expanding tools for student debt and Medicare services.

The new online passport renewal is only available for eligible U.S. passport holders, ages 25 or older whose passport is or was valid for 10 years. Apply at mytravel.state.gov.

To apply, users must create an account, upload a digital photo, provide current passport information and travel plans, and complete the online signature and payment process. Once submitted, processing time for new passports is expected to take two to six weeks.

“The average routine passport is being processed today in roughly one-third the time as at the same point last summer, and well under the advertised six to eight weeks processing times,” Blinken said.

For more information on online passport renewal and eligibility, check out The Inquirer’s guide on how to get a passport.