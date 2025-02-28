Gov. Shapiro denounces Trump, Vance treatment of Zelensky in Oval Office

Gov. Josh Shapiro denounced President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance for verbally assailing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office Friday, accusing Trump and Vance of having “advanced Russia’s propaganda directly from the White House.”

“Pennsylvania is the proud home to over 150,000 Ukrainian and Ukrainian American people,” Shapiro said in a statement. “Some have planted roots here for generations — and tens of thousands are here to find safety after fleeing Vladimir Putin’s aggression.”

Advertisement

On Sunday, hundreds of Ukrainian Americans rallied and marched in Philadelphia to urge Trump to continue American military support.

Shapiro continued: “I know they, along with countless other Pennsylvanians, watched in shock as the President and Vice President berated President Zelenskyy and advanced Russia’s propaganda directly from the White House.”

During the contentious meeting broadcast live globally Friday afternoon, Vance brought up that Zelensky went to Pennsylvania and “campaigned for the opposition” during the 2024 presidential campaign.

In September, the Ukrainian president met with Shapiro at the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant, which manufactures large-caliber metal projectiles that are being used by Ukraine. Republicans quickly accused Zelensky of playing politics by appearing with Democrats in former President Joe Biden’s hometown. He did not express support for Trump or his opponent, then-Vice President Kamala Harris, at that event.

In his statement Friday, Shapiro did not address the Scranton visit or Vance’s mention of it.

“The Oval Office should be a place where we advance American values — not where we retreat from them. When the President and Vice President attacked President Zelenskyy today, they served to undermine the safety and security of America and our national security interests,” Shapiro said.

The governor said he supports a diplomatic end to the three-year war between Ukraine and Russia.

“Achieving this requires an honest reckoning of who started the war and who the aggressor is, and to that question, there is only one answer: Russia,” Shapiro said.

In recent weeks, “the Trump-Vance Administration has alienated many of our allies and is seemingly trying to take us from being the leader of the free world to a hemispheric power, signaling to our friends in Europe that they are on their own,” Shapiro said.

The governor said “friends and adversaries” around the world are taking notice, and the United States should instead stand with its allies and “advocate for the values of freedom and liberty, not cower to dangerous dictators like Vladimir Putin.”