Trump meeting with Ukraine president Zelensky turns into shouting match as they argue over Pa. visit

President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance shouted at Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in a wild meeting in the Oval Office at the White House Friday meant to announce a partnership.

Most of the 45-minute meeting went as expected, with Trump and Zelensky announcing they planned to sign an agreement for Ukraine to share natural resources with the United States in exchange for continued support against Russia’s invasion.

But the final 10 minutes of the meeting devolved into a shouting match rarely seen in front of cameras and reporters in the Oval Office.

At one point, Vance said Zelensky was being “disrespectful” for attempting to press the U.S. for more of a commitment of support, as Trump has made comments over the past week about Zelensky being a “dictator” and casting doubt about Vladimir Putin’s role in the conflict.

Zelensky said while the impact of their conflict with Russia hasn’t reached the United States, it would in the future, in the form of an emboldened Putin. The remark appeared to irritate Trump.

“Don’t tell us what we’re going to feel,” Trump shot back. “We’re trying to solve a problem... You’re in no position to dictate what we’ll feel.”

“You’re right now not in a very good position,” Trump added. “You don’t have the cards right now. With us, you start having cards.”

“Have you said thank you once during this entire meeting?” Vance jumped in to ask before claiming Zelensky went to Pennsylvania and “campaigned for the opposition” in October.

Zelensky did travel to Pennsylvania, but he didn’t campaign against Trump or for his 2024 opponent, Kamala Harris. Instead, he met with Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro at the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant, which manufactures large-caliber metal projectiles that are being used by Ukraine to fight Russia’s invasion.

As the conversation devolved into Trump and Vance berating Zelensky, Ukranian ambassador Oksana Markarova was seen holding her head in her hands.

The Ukrainian ambassador had her head in her hands by this point. pic.twitter.com/AhnsgWbqOb — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) February 28, 2025

A news conference planned for later Friday afternoon has been canceled, the White House said. It is unclear if the mineral deal was signed before Zelensky left the White House.

Trump said in a statement after the Oval Office meeting that the Ukrainian leader was “not ready for peace.”

“It’s amazing what comes through emotion, and I have determine that President Zelenskyy is not ready for Peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations” Trump said in the statement. “He can come back when he is ready for Peace.”

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.