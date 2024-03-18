Turns out, Five Below’s bizarre Philadelphia map features stock graphic by Ukraine-based designer

Five Below is selling a Philadelphia map puzzle with strange interpretations of the city’s geography and landmarks. The puzzle’s art was widely criticized on social media and, as it turns out, repurposes a years-old stock graphic made by an illustrator who lives in Ukraine.

The graphic — which puts the Masonic Temple in the middle of the city, places Reading Terminal Market in South Philly, shows the zoo next to Love Park, and inexplicably renames the Schuylkill as the Delaware River — earned criticism last week after locals roasted it on X (formerly Twitter).

Dena Driscoll, a local author and communications director with the Public Interest Law Center, said she stumbled upon Five Below’s 500-piece puzzle last week at the store’s Center City location. It retails for $5.

In a tweet, Driscoll told Five Below that she “expected better” since the company is headquartered in Philly. Quickly, the replies popped off, poking fun at the inaccuracies — and the thought of casually canoeing up the river to the Museum of Art.

“Whoever illustrated the map was obviously not from Philadelphia,” one user wrote. Driscoll replied: “Look, if you put your headquarters here. Then you got to put out a better puzzle.”

Driscoll even discovered that she previously criticized the same graphic two years ago when she found it on Facebook.

As it turns out, the puzzle relies on an illustration that is widely listed across stock graphic websites. It is at least six years old and credited to Natalia Chernyshova, a designer whose portfolio is stuffed with “cute characters” and similarly inaccurate and absolutely not-to-scale maps of states, cities, and countries. Chernyshova’s design profiles say she is based out of Kyiv, Ukraine. Her work is available for purchase on stock graphic sites including Dreamstime and Shutterstock.

It’s unclear if Chernyshova has visited Philadelphia. Her portfolio includes hundreds of illustrated maps of places including Miami, California, Florida, Kentucky, Texas, Indonesia, Chile, Spain, and Vietnam.

And while cute, many of the works appear to prioritize vibes over accuracy. For example, a map of Florida shows a killer whale and cacti located near Jacksonville.

Chernyshova could not be reached for comment. Five Below did not immediately respond Monday to a request for comment.