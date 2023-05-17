Prince Harry and Meghan say they were in a ‘near catastrophic car chase’ due to paparazzi

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were involved in an hours-long car chase with paparazzi that resulted in a car accident on Tuesday night, per the Guardian.

The incident followed the Ms. Foundation’s gala at New York City’s Ziegfeld Ballroom, where Markle accepted an award for her dedication to public service, accompanied by her husband and her mom, Doria Ragland.

A spokesperson for Prince Harry called the car chase “near catastrophic,” resulting in “multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers.”

The collisions occurred as a half dozen paparazzi tailed a car containing Harry, Markle and Ragland for over two hours, according to the spokesperson.

The event marked Markle’s first public appearance with Prince Harry after missing King Charles’ and Queen Camilla’s coronation earlier in May, which occurred on the day of their son Archie’s fourth birthday.

Prince Harry’s mom, Princess Diana, died in a car crash while being pursued by paparazzi in 1997.

“Being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety,” continued Prince Harry’s spokesperson. “Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to all involved.”