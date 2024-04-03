New York’s hottest club is ... Questlove’s recurring board game nights

There’s caviar, an open bar, and plenty of celebrities. But this isn’t a club or red carpet event.

It’s a random night with Philly native Ahmir Thompson, best known as producer, drummer, and founding leader of The Roots, Questlove.

Over the last year or so, Questlove has been giving fans a peek behind the curtain into his star-studded board game nights. On Instagram, he posts photo carousels of Channing Tatum getting a snack, Gigi Hadid and Cara Delevingne playing cards, or Trevor Noah playing Uno.

For pop culture vultures, it’s a glimpse at high-profile stars, musicians, and models hanging out in an extremely normal setting — over beer and games (Celebrities! They’re just like us!). Granted, my board game nights don’t go viral because Taylor Swift showed up.

As the parties garner more attention, Questlove appears to be upping the ante. In his most-recent series of game night photos — which he posted on Instagram Tuesday evening — the group can be seen playing Uno, Wordle the Party Game, Bananagrams, Jenga, and more.

The nights have also become somewhat of a branding frenzy, with Doritos and Balvenie single malt scotch getting credited in the captions and featured prominently throughout the photos. Doritos had a wall of assorted products, a caviar spread, and what appeared to be a walking taco setup (with forks sticking out of the bags). Game night also had a drink menu featuring themed cocktails like The Last Wordle. One photo revealed New York Times Games-branded cupcakes.

Celebrities at the latest shindig included a true hodgepodge of the cultural zeitgeist, among them, Rachel Zegler, Maggie Rogers, Chris Rock, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ronan Farrow, Darren Criss, Amber Ruffin, J.J. Abrams, and several more.

Logistical details regarding Questlove’s parties remain under wraps — a request for comment wasn’t immediately returned. And maybe that’s intentional — some attendees have joked online that the game nights are like fight club, and the first rule is you don’t talk about it.

But we do know from the host himself that game nights are an old favorite.

“Game Night has always been my thing,” Questlove wrote in an Instagram post from October. “Even 10 years ago.”