These Philly snack favorites could be at risk thanks to RFK Jr.’s goal of banning synthetic food dyes

With Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at the helm of the Department of Health and Human Services, federal officials announced they were taking steps to phase out petroleum-based artificial colors from the nation’s food supply. And some quintessential Philly snacks could be impacted.

The goal is to eliminate the synthetic dyes by the end of 2026, largely by relying on voluntary efforts from the food industry, Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Marty Makary said at a news conference Tuesday.

The officials said the FDA would establish a standard and timeline for industry to switch to natural alternatives, revoke authorization for dyes not in production within the coming weeks, and take action to remove remaining dyes on the market.

Reactions have been mixed within the industry. Some food companies are reformulating their dyes in anticipation of widespread bans. In January, the FDA announced a ban on Red 3, which is often used in sweets and medications, would take effect by 2027.

But the new federal goals aim to phase out eight synthetic food colorings and dyes. So what could that mean for Philadelphia, an area known for its many snacks?

Here are four Philly and regionally based delicacies that could be impacted by the new goals. None of the businesses that produce the sweets responded to requests for comment as of publication time.

1. Tastykake’s Kandy Kakes and more

Several treats by Tastykake, including strawberry iced sponge cakes and red velvet Kandy Kakes, feature dyes impacted by the recent ban initiative.

Red No. 40 is used most often — experts say it gives strawberry, red velvet, and cherry confections their signature vibrant red hue. But Tastykake also uses Yellows No. 5 and 6 and Blue No. 1 in some of its confections.

2. Hershey’s Twizzlers and Jolly Ranchers

Multiple candies made by Hershey’s, including Twizzlers and Jolly Ranchers, use Red No. 40 for their intense red and pink hues. In 2021, the company phased out using Red No. 3 ahead of the U.S. ban on the ingredient. Multiple sweets that previously used Red No. 3 appear to use Red No. 40 now instead. The company’s ingredient glossary, which is published on its website but hasn’t been updated since 2021, lists several of the synthetic dyes being phased out, including Yellows No. 5 and 6, Blues No. 1 and 2, and Red No. 40. It’s unclear which products are in use in 2025 and which products might use them.

3. Just Born’s Peeps, and more

The United States’ most beloved Easter candy may need to reformulate once again. Just Born, the company behind Peeps, Mike and Ike, Hot Tamales, and more already adjusted its marshmallow chicks’ recipe to omit Red Dye No. 3 since that ban was announced. But depending on the color, Peeps still use Yellow No. 5 and Blue No. 1, which are both on the chopping block. Other product lines by Just Born, including Mike and Ike and Hot Tamales, also use Red No. 40, Yellows No. 5 and 6, and Blue No. 1.

4. Water ice

Whether a water ice contains artificial coloring depends on the company and manufacturer. Local staple John’s, for instance, only uses water, sugar, and fresh-squeezed fruit. But other stands that sometimes outsource their water ice, or larger-scale chains, may incorporate synthetic dyes into some flavors. Rita’s Italian Ice uses Blues No. 1 and 2, Red No. 40 and Yellows No. 5 and 6 in some flavors, like blue raspberry and cherry, according to its 2024 dye and gluten chart. Philadelphia Water Ice Factory also uses Red No. 40, Blue No. 1, and Yellow No. 5 in flavors including tropical rainbow and cherry.

What about Whiz?

Believe it or not, some of the brightest nuclear yellow cheese spread products — like Kraft’s Cheez Whiz and Easy Cheese spray cans — are free of the synthetic dyes being phased out. Both brands use colorants that are still considered artificial, but are derived from natural sources. Both use a mix of annatto extract — which is derived from tree seeds — and apocarotenal, a pigment that naturally occurs in fruits, and vegetables and can also be synthetically derived.

What are all the dyes being phased out?

The FDA currently allows 36 food color additives, including eight synthetic dyes. Several are known as FD&C dyes, meaning they previously fell under the Food, Drug and Cosmetics Act and met the standards approved by the FDA to be included in food.

The dyes Kennedy and the FDA aim to phase out are: FD&C Blues No. 1 and 2, FD&C Green No. 3, FD&C Red No. 40, FD&C Yellows No. 5 and 6, Orange B, and Citrus Red No. 2.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.