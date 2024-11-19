Quinta Brunson to guest star in Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Nonsense Christmas’ Netflix special

Two Philly-region short queens are working together.

When Sabrina Carpenter debuted a trailer for her upcoming A Nonsense Christmas Netflix special Monday, it featured a cameo from Abbott Elementary’s Quinta Brunson.

Brunson can be seen participating in a sketch with Carpenter, marking a meeting of two Philadelphia-region stars — Brunson is famously from West Philly while Carpenter grew up in Quakertown.

The trailer is a quick, spoiler-free flash from scene to scene. But in one clip that appears to be a take on the Christmas ghosts of past, present, and future, Brunson compliments Carpenter’s signature bangs. Carpenter quips that she got them after a guy “ghosted her.”

The Netflix special, which premieres Dec. 6, looks to be a holiday variety hour — similar to The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show, which mixed sketches and musical performances with an array of celebrities — but for a slightly younger crowd. Carpenter is 25 and her career has capitalized on being young, hot, and playfully sexual.

Other guest appearances besides Brunson on the special will include Chappell Roan, with whom Carpenter will sing a duet; Tyla; Shania Twain; Kali Uchis; Cara Delevingne; Kyle Mooney; Megan Stalter; Sean Astin; Nico Hiraga; Owen Thiele; and Jillian Bell.

As for Carpenter and Brunson’s collab, Brunson revealed in April that she was a fan of Carpenter’s.

“Unrelated to anything but I really like Sabrina Carpenter,” Brunson wrote in an Instagram story. “Short pop bop queen”

It begs the question — will we get a Carpenter cameo on Abbott Elementary any time soon?

‘A Nonsense Christmas’ will stream exclusively on Netflix on Friday, Dec. 6, at 9 p.m. Eastern.