Sabrina Carpenter weighs in on her alleged connection to Mayor Adams’ indictment while performing

Sabrina Carpenter’s sold out Madison Square Garden tour stop had everything: new costume debuts, an ABBA cover, and even politics — sort of. During a reprieve between songs, the Quakertown native acknowledged her loose connection to New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ historic indictment.

“Damn, what now?” the singer said before the cheering crowd at her Short n’ Sweet tour stop Sunday night. “Should we talk about how I got the mayor indicted, or?”

It’s the first time Carpenter has publicly commented on the (loose) claims that a music video shoot of hers may have been the catalyst to the federal probe into Adams and his inner circle.

At the time of the premiere of Carpenter’s music video last year for, “Feather,” which was filmed at the Our Lady of Mount Carmel-Annunciation Parish in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, Catholic church leadership said it was horrified by its “violent and sexually provocative nature.” The Brooklyn Diocese demoted Monsignor Jamie Gigantiello, the priest who approved the filming.

Things came full circle when two weeks ago, federal investigators issued a subpoena to the church requesting information on “business dealings” between Gigantiello and Adams’ former chief of staff Frank Carone (who now chairs Adams’ reelection campaign).

In a statement to the media, the Brooklyn Diocese said “It would be inappropriate to comment further on that review, which is still ongoing. The Diocese is fully committed to cooperating with law enforcement in all investigations, including conduct at individual parishes or involving any priest.”

The New York Post and other news outlets, like Politico, suggested that the latter part of that statement implied that Carpenter’s “Feather” music video shoot may have led to a review of Gigantiello’s business and, in turn, a federal probe into Adams.

Carpenter went on to perform “Feather,” the song that ignited the drama in the first place. It’s the Bucks County native’s first headlining arena tour, named after her new high-charting album of the same name. The Short n’ Sweet tour will stop at Philly’s Wells Fargo Center on Oct. 8.