Taylor Swift’s ‘Love Story’ is the most listened to song during intimacy, survey says. Are y’all good?

A new analysis of songs people listen to while having sex reveals Taylor Swift’s “Love Story” supposedly has the top slot.

First released in 2008, “Love Story” was the country-pop lead single off Swift’s sophomore album Fearless and tells the story of a troubled romance that ends in a marriage proposal — and lots of references to Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet (though, with a much different ending).

It is objectively not a sexy song.

But try telling that to the sex experts at Bedbible.com, a sexual wellness site that used Spotify’s Playlist Miner Tool to analyze which songs appeared the most in users’ sexy-time playlists. Once they narrowed down a list of songs, they cross-analyzed those to see which of them clocked in at 119 beats per minute — evidently the best tempo for intimacy according to Bed Bible.

Apparently, “Love Story” has the right tempo and appeared in 31 playlists with keywords including “sex,” “sexy,” “romance,” and “intimacy.”

Sure?

“Music can be a great way to enhance sexual satisfaction by eliminating stress, elevating your senses, and stimulating various emotions during the experience,” a spokesperson from Bed Bible said in a news release.

Following “Love Story” (which we still have questions about), Lady Gaga’s “Bad Romance” came in second place — leading us to, again, question the legitimacy of this survey — appearing in 27 playlists and especially in playlists with “sexy” in the title.

After that, Gaga’s “Just Dance” tied in third along with Lana Del Rey’s “Sad Girl.” OK sure. We will leave it at that.

See a full list of playlist results below: