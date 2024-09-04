The Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift breakup contract is fake. Here’s what to know.

Lights, camera, fake relationship, smile. At least, that’s what one corner of the internet is suggesting.

An alleged contract suggesting Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship is staged and detailing how the couple will break up is circulating online. Now, Kelce’s lawyers want to put a stop to it.

Images of the alleged plan went viral on Reddit on Wednesday showing a multipage document with the logo for Full Scope Public Relations, the firm that represents Kelce. A spokesperson for Full Scope denied the document’s authenticity in a statement posted on Instagram.

Here’s what we know.

What did the alleged contract say about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship?

The supposed plan outlines how Kelce would “effectively manage and mitigate fallout” from a breakup with the mega popstar. It says that a breakup would occur on Sept. 28 and details how Kelce’s team should proceed with messaging and press in the aftermath.

The plan also identifies media outlets for Kelce to be interviewed by, like ESPN and People magazine.

Are fans buying it?

Not really. Fans have pointed out the document’s vague language, with one fan comparing its tone to “a high school assignment” and others suggesting it was drafted by ChatGPT.

There are some really in the weeds fan theories about the significance of the purported breakup date, Sept. 28. In a Spotify performance covering Earth, Wind & Fire’s “September,” Swift changed the lyrics from “The twenty-first night of September” to the “twenty-eighth night,” an alleged wink to her anniversary with now-ex Joe Alwyn.

What are Swift and Kelce saying about the contract?

Swift and her team have not commented on the circulating document. But Kelce’s team has fiercely denied its legitimacy and said they’re pursuing legal action.

Jack Ketosyan with Full Scope Public Relations told the Daily Mail the paperwork was “entirely false and fabricated and ... not created, issued or authorized by this agency.” He added that Full Scope hired a lawyer to “initiate proceedings against the individuals or entities responsible for the unlawful and injurious forgery of documents.”

Can lawyers do anything about the alleged contract ?

It’s hard to say. Ketosyan didn’t go into detail regarding how an attorney would track down the photo’s origin or hold the alleged contract drafter responsible.

How long have Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce been dating?

Swift and Kelce went public with their relationship last year. Their first public outing was on Sept. 24, when Swift attended Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs game.

They’ve been going strong since, with Kelce — and his brother and sister-in-law Jason and Kylie Kelce — attending Swift’s performances and showing support for Swift’s most recent album, The Tortured Poets Department. Travis Kelce even earned a few songs that obviously nod to him and a cameo during one of Swift’s Eras Tour concerts.

So, it’s definitely a real relationship?

Hard to say. For nearly a year now, fans (and the internet in general) have gone back and forth debating the legitimacy of Swift and Kelce’s relationship.

Kelce’s publicist, Ketsoyan, has previously admitted to arranging “showmances” — a.k.a. fake romances for publicity — for celebrities. As noted by the Daily Mail, Ketsoyan said in a 2019 interview that the practice is common to help hype a celebrity.

Real or fake, one thing’s for sure: They definitely can’t break up on Sept. 28 now.

As one fan noted, “Now they won’t break up Sept 28 and they will double down on making it seem real.”