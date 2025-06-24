Frustrated Trump drops f-bomb as Israel-Iran ceasefire falters

President Donald Trump let his frustration with Israel and Iran get the better of him in an exchange outside the White House Tuesday morning.

On his way to attend the NATO summit at The Hague in the Netherlands, Trump was asked by reporters about Israel and Iran continuing their conflict in violation of a ceasefire touted by the president.

Advertisement

“Israel, as soon as we made the deal, they came out and they dropped a load of bombs the likes of which I’d never seen before. The biggest load that we’ve seen,” Trump said on his way to Marine One. “I’m not happy with Israel... I’m not happy with Iran, either.”

Trump directed most of his anger at Israel, which retaliated Tuesday morning after Iran shot “one rocket by mistake that didn’t land.”

“We basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don’t know what the f— they’re doing,” Trump said.

Trump also took to Truth Social, his social media platform, to proclaim the ceasefire is still “in effect.” He also said planes from Israel are calling off their attacks.

“All planes will turn around and head home, while doing a friendly ”Plane Wave" to Iran. Nobody will be hurt," Trump wrote.

Iran had claimed Israel conducted strikes until 9 a.m. local time (about 1:30 a.m. Philly time), hours before a ceasefire plan previously announced by Trump was slated to take effect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.