How you can help earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria: These groups are taking donations

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit southeast Turkey and northern Syria on Monday, killing more than 2,300 people and leaving thousands injured. As you check live updates of the news, you might be wondering what you can do to help.

Here’s a guide to local businesses and groups currently helping people in Turkey and Syria and you can get involved.

Note: It’s always a good idea to verify charities when you decide to give. Try Charity Navigator, which evaluates nonprofits and recommends credible organizations based in the U.S.

» READ MORE: Search teams in Turkey and Syria continue search for survivors of earthquake that killed at least 6,200

We’ll be continually updating this list. If you know of a nonprofit we should consider adding, let us know.

What it does: Bonnie Sarana Noll of Vanilya Bakery in South Philly is offering a bake sale of Turkish sweet and savory pastries for earthquake relief. The proceeds will go to AKUT, a non-governmental organization whose mission lies in search, assistance and rescue operations.

“Luckily we did not have any friend or family in the region where the earthquake happened,” Noll said. “My mom actively bakes at home with my kids, so a bake sale to raise money seemed like the most perfect choice.”

The menu is still in the works, but expect borek and pogca.

How can you help: Head to the bakery at 1611 E Passyunk Avenue on Feb. 11 and 12 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a “family affair at the bakery.”

🌐 akut.org.tr/en

What it does: Mehmet Kekec, owner of Isot Restaurant in Queen Village, is fundraising on GoFundMe “to help people in Turkey that got hurt, had their homes destroyed and for people that don’t have a place to stay.” His goal is to raise $1 million.

The proceeds will be donated to AFAD, the Ministry of Interior Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency — a government-established institution working to prevent disasters and minimize disaster-related damage, plan and coordinate post-disaster response, and promote cooperation among various government agencies.

How can you help: Make a donation on GoFundMe with Kekec or go directly to the website.

🌐 en.afad.gov.tr

What it does: MSF is an international organization dedicated to offering medical aid in countries affected by conflict, disease outbreaks and disasters like the earthquake in Turkey and Syria, where they are treating patients, donating supply kits and offering support.

How you can help: Make a one-time or monthly donation on their website.

🌐 doctorswithoutborders.org

What it does: Using funds to support local nonprofits in affected areas, GlobalGiving is on the ground distributing emergency aid, including meals, winter items, bedding, and more.

How you can help: Donate to the Turkey and Syria Earthquake Relief Fund online. This group is registered in the U.S., so your donation is tax deductible.

🌐 globalgiving.org

What it does: For more than 60 years, Project HOPE has worked on the front lines of the world’s health challenges with communities and health care workers. They are delivering urgently-needed medicines, supplies, training for health workers and other relief in Turkey and Syria.

How can you help: Donate online to help deliver lifesaving aid.

📞 844-349-0188, 🌐 projecthope.org

What it does: UNICEF is on the ground for emergency responses and other initiatives prepositioning supplies, supporting response efforts and assisting with the recovery. The organization provides critical support and sending emergency relief to children impacted by the earthquake in Syria. Their focus is water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), child protection services, nutrition and education.

How you can help: Donate on the UNICEF website. UNICEF USA is U.S. registered, so your donation is tax deductible.

🌐 unicefusa.org

What it does: Islamic Relief provides relief and development for people in crisis in the U.S. and internationally, regardless of gender, race, or religion. The organization offers disaster and emergency relief alongside immediate assistance. Working with local partners, Islamic Relief is providing cash assistance to help pay for food, water, and medicine in Turkey.

How can you help: Head to their website to donate online.

🌐 irusa.org