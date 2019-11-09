Beck and his parents Dahvia and Drew Dalton, who live in Queen Village, were among the first visitors to Tape Philadelphia: Enter the Cocoon, an installation that opened to the public Saturday morning in a cavernous warehouse on the grounds of the Navy Yard. The project was commissioned by ​Group X​, the anonymous collection of Philadelphia-based artists, curators, and organizers who brought last year’s popular Sea Monster installation to another vacant Navy Yard building.