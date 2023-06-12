The best photos in May by Philadelphia Inquirer staff photographers

May was filled with both sweet and bittersweet moments. Philadelphia kicked off the month with 76ers Joel Embiid named this year’s NBA Most Valuable Player. But the team itself couldn’t best the Boston Celtics and was out in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

It seemed like everyone - or everyone on TikTok - saw Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. It lit up the Linc for three straight nights. And some of you got to celebrate the “World’s Largest Cannoli,” an accomplishment worthy of Philadelphia.

We witnessed a mother’s loss, and documented the mayoral primary, the most expensive election in Philadelphia’s history.

Through it all, Philadelphia Inquirer staff photographers were there to capture these moments. Here are the best photographs from May.

Sixers center Joel Embiid raises the NBA MVP Michael Jordan Trophy on May 5.

Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper gives his daughter, Brooklyn, a kiss before the Phillies play the Boston Red Sox on May 7.

AnnaLivia McCarthy, senior conservation coordinator at the Barnes Foundation, demonstrates how she approaches pest management at the museum on May 9.

A young woman smiles towards Shakira Blackwell, a planner with Office of Emergency Management, as she gets off the bus that brought her to Philadelphia on May 10.

Donald Trump Guilty / Not Guilty T-shirts for sale in Ocean City at the Jersey Shore on May 10.

Anthony Covatta blows powdered sugar on Bee Walsh (left) and Jill O’Connell in South Philadelphia near the “World’s Largest Cannoli” on May 10.

Young Phillies fans cheer in the upper deck during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on May 10. Phillies won, 2-1.

Taylor Swift begins the first of three Eras Tour performances at Lincoln Financial Field on May 12.

Democratic primary mayoral candidates Jeff Brown, Allan Domb, Helen Gym, Cherelle Parker, and Rebecca Rhynhart during KYW hosted “Breakfast with the Candidates” in their studio on May 4. Brown is the only “No” vote when asked about Roosevelt Blvd Expressway subway.

The sun begins to set as Craig Kimbrel pitches for the Phillies during a game against the Toronto Blue on May 10.

The Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center on May 8, as the Philadelphia Department of Prisons reported the escape of two prisoners the day before.