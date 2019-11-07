A former Villanova University football player has filed a proposed class action lawsuit against the National Collegiate Athletic Association and nearly two-dozen of its member schools alleging that they violate federal and state wage laws in not paying their athletes.
Ralph “Trey” Johnson, who went on the play professional football for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Denver Broncos following his time at Villanova, filed the complaint Wednesday in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. In the suit, Johnson, who now plays for the Canadian Football League, alleges that the NCAA and its universities are joint employers of student-athletes, who are entitled to “the legally required minimum wage for all hours worked.”
Additional defendants in the suit include several Philadelphia-area schools, that are located in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania where the suit was filed, such as Drexel University, Temple University, the University of Pennsylvania, and the University of Delaware.
Other lawsuits have been filed against the NCAA to attain pay for student-athletes, including a 2017 suit filed by former Villanova football player Lawrence “Poppy” Livers. That case was dismissed in 2018.
Student athletes, the suit says, have their hours tracked “like students employed in Work Study programs” by “adult supervisors” who “maintain time sheets for both.” However, unlike “student ticket takers, seating attendants, and food concession workers at NCAA contests,” who are paid “on a minimum wage scale averaging $10.53 to $13.36 per hour under Work Study,” student athletes receive no pay.
“We filed this lawsuit because tens of thousands of women and men are laboring for the benefit of the NCAA and are not even receiving the basic minimum wage for their work. This is not about being paid hundreds of thousands of dollars, and we are not limiting this case only to the select few athletes that can receive endorsement deals,” Johnson said in an e-mailed statement. “We are simply asking the NCAA to pay its student athletes the basic minimum wage as required by federal law. They pay the students who tear the tickets and sell popcorn at our games. The least that the NCAA can do for those who bring so much money to the NCAA and its schools would be to pay them the minimum wage.”
Johnson’s suit comes following the NCAA’s recent announcement that it would consider letting student-athletes profit from the use of their names, images, and likenesses. The organization last month voted to have its divisions take into consideration policy changes that would allow student athletes to market themselves by Jan. 2021. However, attorney Michael J. Willemin, of New York City law firm Wigdor LLP, said the NCAA did not go far enough in their decision.
“The NCAA’s recent move to permit student athletes to benefit from their name, image and likeness illustrates that the untenable amateurism model is simply a smokescreen used to protect the pockets of the NCAA and its member schools,” Willemin said in a statement. “By refusing to pay athletes the minimum wage, the NCAA is essentially saying that it is okay for athletes to be paid, as long as someone else is cutting the check.”
“This complaint is filed by lawyers who have already sued unsuccessfully on this subject. Importantly, it ignores previous court rulings that student-athletes are not university employees. The NCAA remains confident that courts will continue to uphold the precedent set by prior decisions,” Donald Remy, NCAA chief operating office and chief legal officer, said in a statement.