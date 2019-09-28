Through high school, he knew he wanted to get into broadcasting and production. While attending North Penn High, he won three high school Emmys, and McDonald said he came to Neumann ready to work, even taking part in a project on move-in day of his freshman year. Today, Loburak is a communications and digital media major, and though the color blindness can make things challenging during post-production requiring color-correcting, his Neumann Media colleagues step in to help. Other that that, his condition hasn’t stopped him from working behind the scenes.