Police officer in Delaware shoots two people, killing one

A New Castle County police officer shot two people, killing one, during a drug investigation Monday night near Wilmington, police said.

Police officers were in the area of Maryland Avenue and West Champlain Avenue around 7:40 p.m. when one officer fired a gun, fatally striking a male and wounding a female, the New Castle County Division of Police said in a statement posted on Facebook.

Both individuals were transported to Christiana Hospital, where the male was pronounced dead and the female was being treated for a non-life-threatening injury. Neither person was identified.

The police said the incident is under investigation by the division’s Criminal Investigations Unit and the Delaware Department of Justice-Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust.

The officer, who has also not been identified, has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is being conducted, police said.

No further details about the incident were made public.

Anyone with information related to the investigation can contact the Criminal Investigations Unit at 302-395-8110 or the New Castle County Division of Police non-emergency number at 302-573-2800.