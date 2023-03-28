With all the focus on Philly, what about South Jersey’s drinking water?

While attention has centered on Philadelphia’s drinking water after a chemical spill, there’s another city across the way: Camden, which also uses water from the Delaware River.

Like Philadelphia, no contaminants have been detected in Camden’s water so far from Friday’s spill upstream at a chemical plant in Bristol, Bucks County.

But utilities and state officials have been monitoring treatment plants that serve Camden and other parts of South Jersey.

New Jersey American Water’s Delaware River Regional Water Treatment Plant in Delran, Burlington County, provides water for 50 municipalities in Burlington, Camden and Gloucester Counties where the company owns water systems, according to Laura Norkute, the company’s director of water quality and environmental compliance.

New Jersey American Water, the state’s largest publicly traded water utility, provides water to an additional 17 communities in the counties.

All receive a mix of water from the plant, which draws from the Delaware River, as well as groundwater from wells throughout the area.

Camden gets its water from two utilities: New Jersey American Water, which owns the water system serving Cramer Hill and East Camden, or about one-third of the city’s residents, and the city’s own water utility, which serves about two-thirds of the city but is operated by American Water Contract Services.

Though Camden gets most of its water from wells, it gets additional water purchased from New Jersey American Water.

Norkute said the company is testing for compounds released during the spill at the intake for its treatment plant, throughout the plant’s treatment process, and at the entry to the distribution system. No components of the chemical compounds released in the spill — butyl acrylate, ethyl acrylate, and methyl methacrylate — have been detected so far.

“The chemical compound has not been detected in the river or at our treatment plant and thus is not a threat to our water supply,” Norkute said in an email late Monday night. “The significance of the threat would vary by location and the dilution of the chemical compound in the river. In addition, if the chemical were to somehow infiltrate the plant, we believe the risk would be significantly reduced by the sophisticated treatment processes at the plant.”

There are no surface water intakes from the Delaware River in Camden City.

However, Norkute said the company is continuing to monitor the water and performing tests “at various points in the treatment process and at the entry to the distribution system.”

She noted state and federal agencies, as well as other water companies, are also performing tests and have found no contaminants.

“At this time, the company has determined that the spill has not impacted the treated drinking water being delivered to customers in the three counties served by the Delaware River Regional Water Treatment Plant,” Norkute said.

Larry Hajna, a spokesman for the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, said the agency is monitoring the impact of the spill that flowed from a broken pipe at the Trinseo facility into Otter Creek, a small tributary of the Delaware River. Between 8,000 to 12,000 gallons of a latex finishing material flowed into the river. Cleanup and containment is led by the U.S. Coast Guard.

Hajna said none of the chemicals involved have been detected at any drinking water intake from the river or entry points into distribution systems. The department has been working with New Jersey American Water and the Burlington City Water Department, which also has a drinking water intake on the Delaware River.