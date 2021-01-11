A Florida gun company has agreed to stop selling large-capacity magazines and pay $135,000 in penalties to resolve a lawsuit filed by the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office.
Elite Aluminum Products Inc. — conducting business as DaytonaTactical.com and GunPartsPlus.com — was accused of violating the state’s Consumer Fraud Act by offering and selling large-capacity firearm magazines to New Jersey buyers and for failing to comply with a subpoena for sales records and other documents.
New Jersey law prohibits the possession and sale of firearm magazines that hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition.
In a suit filed in Superior Court in Essex County in December 2019 the Attorney General’s Office alleged that Elite Aluminum sold and delivered 167 large-capacity firearm magazines to New Jersey addresses in 69 transactions.
Elite Aluminum’s lawyer, Timothy Rudd, of Braum Law in Ohio, did not immediately respond to requests for comment Monday.
The Attorney General’s Office also sued another Florida company, 22Mods4All Inc., which, like Elite Aluminum, refused to turn over documents showing prior sales, despite receiving subpoenas, the office said. That suit is pending.
The settlement with Elite Aluminum, reached last week, was the second reached in recent months. In September, the attorney general announced a settlement agreement that required a Nevada firearms dealer, New Frontier Armory, to stop selling large-capacity magazines in New Jersey and to pay the state $50,000.
“Ensuring the safety of New Jerseyans is my top priority, and removing illegal firearms and magazines from our streets is a key part of this effort,” Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said in a statement Monday.
“We will not allow merchants to flout the law of this state and put our residents at risk,” Division of Consumer Affairs Director Paul R. Rodríguez said in the statement. “Large capacity magazines have disproportionately been used in mass shootings and can subject those who possess them to serious criminal penalties.”