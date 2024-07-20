The global tech outage has stranded a New Jersey Boy Scout troop in St. Croix. Some are about to run out of medication.

A New Jersey Boy Scout troop is stuck in the U.S. Virgin Islands after their flight was delayed by the global tech outage on Friday, turning what was supposed to be an idyllic summer retreat into a nightmare scenario for dozens of people.

Two young scouts from Troop 122 in Stratford, Camden County, about 10 miles outside Philadelphia, are now at risk of running out of medication, one is dealing with a serious medical condition, and they’re facing potentially a weeklong delay until the next flight out of St. Croix, according to scoutmaster Stacey White.

According to White, Spirit Airlines blamed the delay on the cybersecurity failure that grounded thousands of flights and paralyzed operations across the globe. The airline offered each member of the group a $10 meal voucher, but no additional accommodations.

“We’re pretty much out in the cold here,” White said Saturday. “Getting off an island with two, three, four people is not such a big deal. Getting off an island with 37 people? A big deal.”

When White learned that Flight 449 out of St. Croix was grounded, the scoutmaster explained that the group was not equipped to survive another week on the island. Their funds were running low, and the scouts, whose ages range from 11 to 17, did not bring enough medication or supplies for more than a few extra days.

Spirit employees expressed sympathy but offered little help, he said.

“I said ‘Do you have 32 children with you?’ Because I don’t think you can relate to this,’” White said in an interview Saturday.

Spirit did not immediately return a request for comment on the situation. In a travel advisory issued Friday, the airline “apologized for any inconvenience” and waived fare differences for delayed flights through next week.

White said he’s seeking alternative arrangements that involve inter-island ferries, overnight sleeping arrangements, and one-way flights with other airlines — all at an exorbitant cost.

Companies and organizations around the world were plagued by disruptions Friday caused by a faulty software update from the cybersecurity company CrowdStrike. The glitch, which affected computers running Microsoft’s Windows operating system, grounded flights, knocked banks and media outlets offline, and affected hospitals, retailers, and other services.

CrowdStrike said the flawed software update was not a hacking incident or cyberattack. The company is one of the leading cybersecurity providers, particularly in transportation, health care, banking, and other sectors that have a lot at stake in keeping their computer systems working.

Troop 122 had raised enough money for what was supposed to be a weeklong scouting experience on the pristine island beaches.

Since July 12, the group has been camping outdoors on the shrubby hillside at Camp Howard M. Wall — a 17-acre seaside retreat run by the Boy Scouts of America, located on the island’s arid southern coast.

The scouts worked on their merit badges and practiced life-saving situations in the water, like how to save someone’s life who is panicked while adrift at sea.

They snorkeled off the beaches of Buck Island National Park, hiked through the rainforest, spotted wild mongooses, and spent their nights cooking meals together back at Camp Howard.

Food costs alone for the week have already gone over $5,000, according to White. Camp Howard staff welcomed the group back after their flight delay and said the troop could stay as long as needed. (A staff member baked them an apple crisp for their troubles, which White said brought a brief smile back to their defeated faces.)

But the situation is too dire to wait for Spirit’s next flight.

One scout is experiencing a medical condition that is growing worse by the day, which includes severe skin swelling and massive blisters.

“I don’t know what’s wrong with him, but he needs to get to his doctor ASAP,” White said. “He’s blowing up like a tick.”

White said he will seek emergency medical care on the island if he can not get the scout on a flight today.

White and two other scout leaders were scheduled to leave the island Saturday, a day after the rest of the group. He is hoping Spirit will allow him to give his seat to the ailing boy.

That still leaves the rest of the scouts — including those who are running short on medication.

White said he is booking a ferry to nearby St. Thomas, arranging for an overnight stay, and then buying flights back to Philadelphia with another airline — at an exorbitant cost. One-way tickets are topping $1,000 per seat, he said. The earliest they would return is early Tuesday morning.

“We’ll be maxing out my credit card,” White said, “but if I can get everybody out of here, and I can keep everybody fed and healthy, then it is what it is.”

He leaned on an aphorism that he often tells the scouts: “What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.