Across Philly region, tech outage affects operations at the airport, hospitals, and courts

A massive, international technology outage scrambled operations across the Philadelphia region early Friday, with airlines grounding scores of flights, some hospitals canceling elective surgeries, and workplaces shutting down for the day.

The outage that affected computers running the Microsoft operating system around the world appears to have stemmed from an issue with the cybersecurity company, CrowdStrike, which updated its software just before millions of Windows 10 users began reaching error screens.

At the Philadelphia International Airport, hundreds of travelers were stuck for hours as flights were indefinitely delayed and communications screens displayed ominous error messages.

Penn Medicine said it was canceling elective surgeries Friday morning and patients received alerts that appointments in some locations would need to be rescheduled. Main Line Health also said it was canceling elective surgeries, and both hospital systems’ websites were down for a few hours.

Some government systems were impacted in the city of Philadelphia and across the region, with employees experiencing slowness on their computers, but most agencies said public safety functions were operational. However, in Gloucester County, New Jersey, 911 and county dispatch was down between 12:30 and 4:30 a.m. Friday.

In the city government, internal systems were impacted by the outage, but 911 and other public safety systems are functional, a city spokesperson said. Visitation was canceled for the day at the jail complex on State Road as a result of the outage.

Philadelphia municipal staff and employees were to report to work — the internet issues come just days after city of Philadelphia employees were required to return to in-person work five days a week.

One exception was the Philadelphia courts system, which shut down for the day. Officials said hearings would be rescheduled, and they sent jurors who were summoned to Center City home. One juror, Sean Damon, said he heard about the global outage in the news before he left for City Hall, but didn’t expect it would affect the courts.

”I woke up, had my coffee, read in the paper about this affecting the airlines, but I didn’t think it was going to hit City Hall,” he said.

Courts systems in the Philadelphia collar counties remained open.

According to officials at CrowdStrike, the issue stems from a bug tied to an update for Windows 10 software users and a fix is rolling out Friday.

Starting as early as Thursday afternoon, millions of desktop PCs and laptops using CrowdStrike and operating on Windows 10 were hit with the “Blue Screen of Death,” also known as BSOD.

