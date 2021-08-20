A 23-year-old motorist has been charged with fatally hitting a pedestrian in Camden County early Thursday morning and fleeing the scene afterward, authorities said.

Michaela Ferraiolo, of Glassboro, was charged with second-degree vehicular homicide by operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, and second-degree leaving the scene of a fatal accident, said acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer and Pine Hill Police Chief Christopher Winters in a joint statement.

“Ferraiolo was processed and released under certain conditions pending further court proceedings.,” the statement said. It did not elaborate.

The victim was identified as David Bonnet, 56, of Gloucester Township.

Just after 2:20 a.m. Thursday, police responded to the area of Blackwood-Clementon Road and Spring Garden Street for a report of a person on the road. Soon after arriving, the officers saw a vehicle traveling from the area at a high rate of speed. Police stopped the vehicle, noticed that it had front end damage, and took Ferraiolo into custody.

Bonnet was pronounced dead at the scene.