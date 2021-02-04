New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal, who announced the charges at a news conference Thursday, said an investigation is ongoing. He added that more charges are expected in connection with the Jan. 11 incident at Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women, New Jersey’s only women’s prison, which houses about 700 people and has been plagued by reports of abuse. A scathing report released last year by the U.S. Department of Justice found the New Jersey Department of Corrections as a whole “fails to keep prisoners at Edna Mahan safe from sexual abuse by staff.”