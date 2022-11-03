The FBI on Thursday warned that it had received “credible information of a broad threat to synagogues” in New Jersey.

“We ask at this time that you take all security precautions to protect your community and facility,” the FBI’s field office in Newark said on Twitter shortly after 3 p.m.. “We will share more information as soon as we can. Stay alert. In case of emergency call police.”

The FBI in Newark added: “We are taking a proactive measure with this warning while investigative processes are carried out.”

It was not clear whether the threats were statewide or targeted to a specific area, and officials didn’t share details about the nature of the threat or its source. No further details have been released.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement that he and state law-enforcement agencies are “closely monitoring the situation and are working with local law enforcement to ensure that all houses of worship are protected.”

In 2019, an antisemetic attack at a kosher grocery in Jersey City left three people dead, a store owner, and a rabbinical student. The assailants also killed a city detective before the store attack. The two shooters were killed by police.