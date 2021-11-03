Gov. Phil Murphy has narrowly survived a strong Republican challenge to win reelection in New Jersey, becoming the state’s first Democratic governor in four decades to earn a second term, the Associated Press declared Wednesday night.

With 98% of the state’s more than 2.4 million votes tallied, Murphy pulled ahead of Republican Jack Ciattarelli by nearly 20,000 votes during Wednesday evening’s counting, the AP said.

However, the Ciattarelli campaign did not concede.

“With the candidates separated by a fraction of a percent out of 2.4 million ballots cast, it’s irresponsible of the media to make this call when the New Jersey secretary of state doesn’t even know how many ballots are left to be counted,” said Stami Williams, Ciattarelli’s campaign spokesperson.

Despite polls predicting an easy win for Murphy, Ciattarelli nearly pulled off an upset after running a focused campaign in which he managed to keep some distance from former Republican President Donald Trump without alienating Trump’s most hard-core supporters. In the end, though, Murphy held on even as the Republican candidate won in the nation’s other gubernatorial race, in Virginia.

Murphy also had to face changes in the national mood. A recent poll found that only 43% of New Jersey voters approved of the performance of Democratic President Joe Biden, a sharp skid from Biden’s previous standing in a state that voted for him heavily in the 2020 election.

A former Goldman Sachs executive, Murphy, 64, first was elected governor in 2017 as a mild-mannered alternative to former Republican Gov. Chris Christie and then-President Trump, while also trumpeting his liberal bona fides.

He delivered on his progressive top-ticket items: legalizing marijuana, hiking the minimum wage to $15 an hour over time and doubling paid family leave. During his first term, New Jersey also passed a tax on millionaires and forged ahead on police reform.

But the tidal shifts of the last four years — between the onslaught of the pandemic and upheavals in national politics — presented new challenges for Murphy on the campaign trail.

A former assemblyman from Somerset County with a moderate record, Ciattarelli, 59, cast Murphy as a wealthy liberal who was out of touch with everyday New Jerseyeans. The Republican horned in on perennial economic issues like cost of living and sky-high property taxes. He also hammered Murphy’s vaccine and mask mandates as too restrictive, while blaming his pandemic response for gutting the economy.

Murphy was battling history in the race: no incumbent Democratic governor has secured a re-election in New Jersey since 1977. At the same time, he was a well-funded incumbent running in a state whose trajectory many viewed as swinging to the left, buoyed by a diversifying population.

Registered Democrats now outnumber Republicans by more than a million in New Jersey. The state rejected Trump by a 16 percentage point margin last year. Some polls showed Murphy cakewalking to victory by a double-digit margin, aided by low turnout in an off-year election.

But voters made him sweat.

After almost two years of campaigning, Ciattarelli appeared to be gaining ground in recent weeks. Another survey found that after months in which voters listed COVID-19 as a top concern, they began citing taxes, schools, and the economy as key issues.

New Jersey does not have an automatic recount law in the event of close races, but candidates can request them in specific counties. Any political party seeking a recount must file for one in the State Superior Court within 17 days of Election Day.

Locking down his second term is not the last of Murphy’s political risks. In an apparent down-ballot upset, New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney appears on the verge of losing his seat to a politically obscure Republican challenger, a conservative truck driver for the furniture store Raymour & Flanigan who estimates he spent less than $10,000 on the race.

The voting nationwide sent shockwaves to national Democrats, especially the loss in Virginia to another gubernatorial candidates who kept some distance from Trump. Murphy had sought a second term on his progressive record and tried to define Ciattarelli as a quiet ally of Trump. But Ciattarelli seemed able to shake off that label.

The final weeks of the race saw attacks flying between the candidates. Outside spending spiked to almost $40 million — more than double the amount from four years ago. Murphy made appearances with top party leaders to get out the vote, including Biden, former President Barack Obama and Sen. Bernie Sanders.

In Tuesday’s race, Murphy got a similar number of votes — 1.2 million — as he did when he won by double digits four years ago. But Ciattarelli got about 300,000 more votes than the previous GOP nominee.

Still, while Ciattarelli’s backers were perhaps more enthused about the race, many of Murphy’s policies and legislative achievements have been popular among New Jerseyans.

Staff writers Laura McCrystal, Jonathan Lai and Ellie Rushing contributed to this article.