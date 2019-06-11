Local governments have begun passing their own worker-protection laws since the federal government has not. In January, New Jersey said it would raise its minimum wage to $15/hour by 2024. Last year, New Jersey’s earned sick leave law went into effect, mandating paid sick days. Meanwhile, in Philadelphia, legislators have passed laws like “Fair Workweek” scheduling legislation for service workers and “just-cause” legislation to prevent unfair firings for parking lot workers.