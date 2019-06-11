On Tuesday, New Jersey became the first state to mandate that hotels provide their cleaners with wearable “panic buttons.” The devices, which allow workers to call for help, aim to protect workers from sexual harassment and other dangers they could face on the job.
In September, major hotel brands — including Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt — agreed to provide the buttons to their employees after hotel workers from union UNITE HERE held protests across the country calling for panic buttons and other safety measures.
The law applies to hotels with 100 rooms or more, which includes all nine Atlantic City casinos, and will take effect in January.
Local governments have begun passing their own worker-protection laws since the federal government has not. In January, New Jersey said it would raise its minimum wage to $15/hour by 2024. Last year, New Jersey’s earned sick leave law went into effect, mandating paid sick days. Meanwhile, in Philadelphia, legislators have passed laws like “Fair Workweek” scheduling legislation for service workers and “just-cause” legislation to prevent unfair firings for parking lot workers.