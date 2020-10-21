An Atlantic County man and woman have been indicted on human trafficking charges for promoting a 14-year-old girl for prostitution at an Atlantic City casino hotel and elsewhere in South Jersey, including the home of a retired state correctional officer, who has also been charged, authorities said Wednesday.
Derrick Ross, 27, of Atlantic City, and Tiffany Davis, 39, of Egg Harbor Township, were charged with first-degree human trafficking, conspiracy, promoting prostitution of a minor, and related offenses. Ross also is charged with sexual assault and child endangerment for having sex with the victim multiple times, the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office said.
The retired officer, Kurt Young, 53, of Dennis Township, Cape May County, has been charged with sexual assault, engaging in prostitution, and child endangerment. He and Davis arranged for the girl to be transported to his home, where he paid to have sex with her, authorities said.
The Attorney General’s Office announced the arrests of the three defendants in January. The indictment by a state grand jury was returned Tuesday.
During the investigation last year, an undercover New Jersey State Police detective responded to an online “escort” ad, then met the girl at the casino hotel in November. After the victim offered to have sex with the detective, she was immediately connected with support services, authorities said.
Ross was arrested later that day after it was determined that he transported the girl to the hotel to have sex for money, authorities said. Davis placed online ads and trafficked the victim with Ross' assistance, and the two shared the proceeds, authorities said.
Ross’ attorney, Jill Cohen, said Wednesday that “he vehemently denies the charges.”
“He did bring her to the hotel, but he had no knowledge of why he was taking her,” she said, adding that Ross worked as a hack driver. He has been in custody since his arrest, she said.
Davis' and Young’s attorneys did not immediately return messages Wednesday.
Authorities urged anyone with information about trafficking cases to call the attorney general’s confidential hotline at 855-END-NJ-HT (363-6548).