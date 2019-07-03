Under New Jersey state law, prosecutors can only seek waivers to send juveniles to the adult system in cases of especially heinous accused crimes, like murder and aggravated sexual assault. (There is no specific statute for rape in the state.) The juvenile must have been at least 15 at the time of the incident, and prosecutors must show probable cause exists that a violent crime was committed. To deny such a request, a judge must determine that a prosecutor “abused his discretion.”