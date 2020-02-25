TRENTON — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday called for the third year for a tax increase on high-income earners, a goal that has eluded him amid resistance from legislators in his own party. It will undoubtedly be a key theme of his 2021 reelection campaign if he doesn’t get it passed this time.
“There is no better alternative than a millionaire’s tax,” said Murphy, a Democrat who is a former Goldman Sachs banker and millionaire himself. “It’s the way we both ensure fairness for our middle-class and fairness at the same time to the dedicated rank-and-file women and men of our public workforce.”
Murphy’s $40.9 billion proposed budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1 calls for the marginal tax rate on incomes over $1 million to increase from 8.97% to 10.75%. The governor’s office projects that would raise an additional $494 million in state revenue, much of which would be dedicated to property tax relief, healthcare and education.
“The property tax is the most unfair, regressive, and cruelest of taxes,” Murphy said. “Asking the wealthiest 22,000 New Jerseyans to pay two cents more in income tax for every dollar they make over $1 million, so we can provide nearly $500 million more in property tax relief to New Jersey’s families, is simple fairness.”
Murphy proposed the tax last year, but efforts stalled after Senate President Stephen Sweeney declined to support the increase. He was in favor during the Christie administration, but reversed his position once President Trump made changes to the federal tax code which limited the ability of New Jersey residents to deduct state and local tax payments.
This year, Sweeney has indicated he would be willing to bargain and might support some form of millionaire’s tax, but only if Murphy finds $1 billion in additional state funds to pay down the Garden State’s public pension obligations.
“I’ve absolutely said ‘no’ for the last two years,” Sweeney told NJ Advance Media. “And now, I’m like, look: If you really want a millionaires tax, then let’s pay the pension up, and then we can move forward as a state and make the right kind of investments that we need to make.”
