Members of the benevolent association held a seminar on collective bargaining for the post-cap era early this year. There, attorney Frank Crivelli, who represents several local unions, advised members to develop leverage and said, “Understand how to exert that leverage to get them to give you what [you] want because of the chance that they might pay more in interest arbitration,” according to New Jersey Cops magazine, the official publication of the benevolent association.