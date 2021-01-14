A former Woodlynne police officer who had worked for eight other police departments in less than a decade pleaded guilty Thursday to a simple assault charge for using pepper spray on two teenagers in June, Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer announced.
Ryan Dubiel, 32, of Wenonah, is now prohibited from working as a police officer or holding any other public job in New Jersey, Mayer said.
Dubiel was sentenced to one year of probation and cannot have contact with his victims. He also forfeited his job with the Woodlynne Police Department, Mayer said.
The incident, which was recorded by body camera video, occurred on June 4 when police responded to a complaint at a Woodlynne home. Mayer said Dubiel used pepper spray in violation of New Jersey use-of-force policy.
“With this resolution, there is a guarantee to the public that this individual will not serve in any position of public trust in Camden County or anywhere else in the state,” said Mayer. “We hope this serves as a reminder that no one is above the law and we take all accusations and abuse of power seriously.”
The New York Times reported that Dubiel had worked at eight other police departments and had left those previous jobs after complaints and arrests in which suspects were injured.