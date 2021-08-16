Married detectives with the New Jersey State Police on Monday agreed to forfeit their jobs to resolve a criminal case alleging that they filed false reports about their involvement in a bar fight last year in North Wildwood, the state Attorney General’s Office announced Monday.

As part of a deal, Gregory Ogden, 52, who was a detective sergeant first class, and Dorothy Ogden, 46, who was a detective sergeant, both of Hammonton, were entered into a pretrial intervention program, prosecutors said. If they successfully complete the program, the fourth-degree charge of falsifying or tampering with records filed against each will be dismissed.

The Ogdens were at the Exit 6 bar and dance club in North Wildwood on Feb. 22, 2020, when they were involved in a physical altercation with other patrons during which Gregory Ogden was hit in the head with a bottle, prosecutors said. The North Wildwood Police Department responded to the scene.

Prosecutors said that the Ogdens failed to immediately notify their superiors in the New Jersey State Police about what happened, then allegedly submitted reports two days later that falsely described what happened and their conduct.

Lawyers for the Ogdens could not be reached for comment Monday night.