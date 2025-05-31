Mike ‘A.C. Mike’ Lopez gives insider Atlantic City tips

ATLANTIC CITY — Mike Lopez was born at 17th and Jackson in South Philadelphia, son of a tailor. The family moved to Mullica Township, N.J. when he was 8. In 1978, his mom opened Resorts Casino as a housekeeper.

“They would throw us into the station wagon, eight of us, four boys four girls, take us to Atlantic City,” Lopez said. “That’s where we got our memories.”

He became an Atlantic County Corrections Officer. But in 2011, sitting at the inlet in A.C., he took a photo of the sunrise. His nephew told him, ‘Uncle Mike, you gotta start posting.’”

And so he did: sunrises, bike rides, videos where he shared his love of the city, in all its unexpected beauty. People are always surprised at how beautiful the city can be. The response was immediate. “People would say, ‘Where are you, Fiji?’” he said.

“No, I’m at the inlet in Atlantic City. I’m going down the Boardwalk. People just started resonating with it.”

It all led to another career. He left corrections to start promoting and sharing his love of Atlantic City, full time. “Atlantic City has really allowed me another life,” said Lopez, 60. “It’s from sharing her.”

He has his own radio show on WOND at noon every weekday.

Now, he’s branching out to start a new line of 90-minute luxury Boardwalk tram tours, in which he’ll narrate the stories of Atlantic City from the eye of a local: the good, the bad, the ugly, and, of course, the beautiful.

“Even though she’s not perfect, even though she may not be the prettiest girl at the dance, she sure knows how to dance,” Lopez said of Atlantic City. “She knows how to have a good time.”

He’s planning off-the-Boardwalk tours as well: a taste of Ducktown, a Cannabis tour, a mural tour.

“We’re not a history tour, nor are we historians,” he said. “We do know our history, past, present, and future.”

Tours cost $34.95 per person, and includes free parking all day, plus a wristband that will lead to discounts all over town.

Lopez is the heir to a great tradition of Atlantic City promoters (some of whom also had radio gigs), epitomized by the late Pinky Kravitz, whose motto was “Insider tips for you!”

Lopez answered our rapid fire questions with his own insider knowledge.

Favorite beach: In Atlantic City, my favorite beach is New Hampshire, a.k.a. Crystal Beach, along the jetty.

Favorite summer breakfast: Gotta be two eggs over easy, bacon, fruit cup, and rye toast with strawberry jam.

Perfect beach day: Getting up, taking a bike ride on the boardwalk, putting the bike away, and get onto the beach by 9:30 because my Radio show’s at 12.

Perfect night: I kind of like to bounce and go into difference venues. Five different shows, see the people, pop in for a couple of songs, seeing the life that goes on in the city.

Best shore sandwich: The White House Italian, hot and sweets on the side.

When summer approaches, I feel: Like a kid. I do. Get the bike greased up at AAAA Bike shop with [owner] Mike [Wiesen].

It wouldn’t be the Jersey Shore without: Atlantic City Boardwalk Tram Tours! Even though we call them shoobies, just to start seeing that buzz, even though we complain a little bit, I love just seeing the traffic coming in, people walking across the street with backpacks and umbrellas. It’s that time. Like Christmas.

Best thing for kids: Go to our free beaches, the Steel Pier, Absecon Lighthouse.

Surfing or fishing? Surfing.

Sunrise or sunset? Sunrise.

Shore pet peeve? The cross walks, folks just walking out in front of you. And people riding the e-bikes too fast.

The Shore could be improved if we all just ... pitch in. Whether its throwing our food away, supporting the boardwalk merchants. We have something special. And transportation. Get more people in here. Air, busses. We really lack that for a shore town.