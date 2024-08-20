Three people have been charged in an acid attack against a South Jersey woman

Authorities have arrested three people who allegedly conspired to kill a South Jersey woman in an acid attack that occurred last month, the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday.

William DiBernardino, 49, of Boynton Beach, Fla., is accused of hiring two other people to commit the attack against the 42-year-old Monroe Township woman, who had been in a prior relationship with DiBernardino, the prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

The woman, who was not identified, is still being treated at a burn center for her injuries.

Betty Jo Lane, 38, and Jmarr McNeil, 39, of Jacksonville, Fla., along with DiBernardino, were taken into custody in Florida and have been charged each with first-degree conspiracy to commit murder, first-degree criminal attempted murder, and related offenses. They have waived extradition and are awaiting transfer to New Jersey, the prosecutor’s office said.

The victim was attacked on July 26 in the driveway of her home in the Forrest Hills development of Monroe Township, police said.

She had just returned from work, and as soon as she opened her car door. she was approached by an unknown woman who threw a cup and its liquid contents directly at the victim, police said. The unknown woman then fled in a silver or gray vehicle.

The victim was airlifted to the burn center with chemical burns over 35% of her body. Investigators believe the liquid was a highly caustic acid.

Investigators identified the suspect vehicle as belonging to a rental agency in Florida, and that it was allegedly used by Lane and McNeil to drive to New Jersey for the attack. The pair were “recruited and compensated” by DiBernardino, the prosecutor’s office said.

Anyone with information helpful to the investigation can contact Detective Jordan Plitt of the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office at 856-384-5583 or Detective Jennifer Skala of the Monroe Township Police Department at 856-728-9800 ext. 534. Information can also be emailed to the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office at tips@co.gloucester.nj.us.